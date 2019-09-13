Hamilton Tiger-Cats invade Calgary, hunting for season-high 5th straight win

Two of the best teams in the Canadian Football League square off Saturday afternoon when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit the Calgary Stampeders.

Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is at 4 p.m. ET. After the game, listen to The 5th Quarter on 900 CHML and watch it on CHML’s Facebook page.

Hamilton enters the contest on a four-game winning streak and will have defensive tackle Ted Laurent back in the lineup after he spent the last couple of weeks on the injured list with a knee injury.

Calgary is going for its third consecutive victory after they beat the Edmonton Eskimos on Labour Day and in their return engagement last week.

The Ticats topped the Stamps 30-23 in a Week 5 showdown at Tim Hortons Field on July 13, Hamilton’s first victory over Calgary since 2011.

The matchup pitted Cats QB Jeremiah Masoli against Stampeders quarterback Nick Arbuckle.

🎥: "You just got to hit him, make him feel uncomfortable." Simoni Lawrence (@Simoni_Lawrence) on trying to contain Calgary's Bo Levi Mitchell. #Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/grab76Hsty — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) September 12, 2019

Neither will start for their respective teams on Saturday, as Masoli is out for the season with a torn ACL, while Arbuckle has taken a back seat to stater Bo Levi Mitchell, who missed their first meeting with a pectoral injury.

Entering Week 14 of the CFL season, the Tiger-Cats have a six-point cushion over the Montreal Alouettes, who visit the Roughriders Saturday night.

Calgary is tied for second place in the West Division with Saskatchewan, four points behind the idle Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

