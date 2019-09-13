5 things to watch for as the Stampeders host the Tiger-Cats

The Calgary Stampeders (7-4) are coming off a pair of wins that completed the season series sweep over provincial rival Edmonton Eskimos (6-6), and face CFL’s East Division-leading Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-2) in a Week 14 matinee.

Here’s what to look for as the Stamps look to tame the Ti-Cats:

Not so “Speedy B”: Hamilton receiver Brandon Banks torched the Stamps for 3 touchdowns back in July in Week 5. Pro tip — you might wanna slow this guy down. Centre of attention: Calgary’s Ucambre Williams is out, second year Stampeder Justin Williams is in at centre and he’ll need help. Here’s hoping left guard Shane Bergman has shaken the vertigo that put him on the bench last weekend. Run for it: After a big day on the ground on Labour Day, running back Ka’Deem Carey wasn’t a factor in the comeback. A big part of that was the shuffle on the offensive line and, with Williams out, that could be a problem again. Make it a special day: The Stamps special teams were not so special last time these two teams met. Brandon Banks notched a TD with a missed field goal return, while Will Likely III housed a kickoff return. Stamps coverage teams have been a lot better of late. Welcome home Ja’Gared: Let’s hope Hamilton defensive end Ja’Gared Davis has all the time he needs to visit his old offensive line buddies and has to wait until after the game to say “Hi” to Bo Levi Mitchell. The ex-Stampeder is 4th in the CFL sack race with 8.

Join me and the entire Calgary Stampeders broadcast crew as the Stamps take on the Ti-Cats on Saturday, Sept. 14. The pregame show gets underway at 12:30 p.m. with kick-off at 2 p.m. on the radio home of the Calgary Stampeders — 770 CHQR.