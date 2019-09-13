Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of September 14

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

We are getting another blast of summer weather – perfect for checking out these events!

1. Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest

A highlight for many – and not just because of all the super fun events going on – but Fan Fest signals the return of hockey season here in Winnipeg.

And we are ready!

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Bell MTS Iceplex will be packed with fans, friends and family taking in player interviews, Q&A panels, autograph sessions, interactive games and training boot camps.

And what’s a festival without food trucks? They’ll be there – with the Jetdog available for $5!

Canadian Forces 17 Wing will also be on hand with a military helicopter!

Fan Fest is free to attend but you do have to reserve you tickets and you can do that right here.

2. Truck Convoy for Special Olympics

The Perimeter Highway will be a sight to see on Saturday as hundreds of semi trucks do a lap to support local athletes!

The Truck Convoy for Special Olympics Manitoba is a fundraiser put on by the folks from the Manitoba Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Starting at 11 a.m. from the TransCanada Centre at Ile Des Chenes, 175 to 200 semi trucks are expected to start out in a massive convoy.

You can watch the event and cheer on the drivers at one of the viewing spots – the Perimeter and Gunn Road or the Perimeter and Pipeline Road.

Or, you can donate online to one of the drivers here!

3. March for Mental Health

The 4th Annual Winnipeg March for Mental Health, hosted by Inspire Community Outreach, takes place Saturday but this year in great new location!

The March is a part of Recovery Day Winnipeg 2019 at The Forks.

Thousands will be gathering for a day of awareness and sharing stories, resources and support surrounding mental health.

And while the main goal may be to reduce the stigma and barriers standing in the way of getting care, this is also a day to celebrate while enjoying live entertainment and activities including a kid’s zone, a market, food trucks and more.

To learn more about Inspire Community Outreach or to register for the March for Mental Health, click here.

And to learn more about Recovery Day Winnipeg 2019, click here.

Happy weekend everyone!