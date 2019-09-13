Northwest London disturbance deemed weapons investigation: police

An overnight disturbance in northwest London is now being deemed a weapons investigation, police said Friday.

It was just after 12 a.m. when officers said they were called to a parking lot at 1299 Wonderland Road North following reports of a gunshot heard in the area.

Police arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but has since been released.

Evidence on site showed a firearm had been discharged, but police said no gunshot-related injuries were reported.

Police had previously said four people were detained in the incident, but the most recent release states that “a number of people” were detained.

A firearm was also recovered from the scene. Police believe it was not a random incident.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).