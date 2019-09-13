Four men in custody following northwest London disturbance: police

London police say they have four men in custody following an overnight disturbance in the city’s northwest end.

Officers responded to a 911 call about an incident in the area of Wonderland Road North near Sherwood Forest Square just after 12 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a man was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics and has since been released.

Few details are available, but officers believe it was an isolated incident and that there’s no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also sent in online anonymously here.