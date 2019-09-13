Emergency crews respond to train derailment in southeast Calgary

Police responded to a train derailment in southeast Calgary on Thursday night that shut off traffic routes in the area.

The derailment happened at roughly 9:10 p.m. in the area of 26 Avenue and Dartmouth Road S.E., according to police.

As of Thursday evening, officials said they did not know exactly how many rail cars were involved, however, they said none had flipped over.

Fire and EMS were also called to the scene, according to a social media post by a Calgary Police Service constable.

Traffic in the area was shut down to allow for crews to work to get the railcars back on the track.