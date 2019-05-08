No injuries after 15 train cars derail near Edson on Monday: TSB

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said Wednesday it is “assessing the occurrence” after a train derailed near Edson, Alta., earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the agency said a total of 15 cars loaded with stone derailed at 7:13 a.m. on Monday but no injuries were reported, according to preliminary information it has gathered.

The TSB said the derailment had no environmental impact.

As of Wednesday, the agency said it was not investigating.

The TSB said the incident occurred on a CN Railway track.

Global News reached out to CN for more details on Tuesday and Wednesday but has not received a response.

