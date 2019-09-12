Some valley residents still without power nearly a week after hurricane Dorian

While many people across the province are moving forward with power and water in the aftermath of hurricane Dorian, some of the smaller communities in the valley are still waiting to come back online.

“The power has not been restored and they’re estimating probably two weeks before they’re able to hook up the wires to go to the entrance and in the meantime, we’re trying to get the clean-up done here on the lawn,” said Lindsay Rand, a resident of Canning.

Rand has spent the days following Dorian assisting his daughter and her family with the significant clean-up job the storm left behind on her property.

Several large oak trees fell onto his daughter’s yard, some ended up on top of the roof but have since been cut back so further damage won’t be caused.

While they await power crews to fully restore the area, they’re also on the hunt for contractors to assist with cutting and removing the large amount of fallen trees.

It’s proven to be a challenging task given the sheer size of the lumber and also an expensive one.

“They’ve had estimates of close to 5,000 dollars just to cut the trees and remove the brush. The insurance only covers damage to the roof of the house and cutting the limbs off the house. So, they’re left with the clean-up,” Rand said.

The Rand’s aren’t the only residents still struggling with restoration challenges.

The Canadian Armed Forces have deployed the West Nova Scotia Regiment to the area to check on people who are going on a week without lights or access to wells.

“Up this way and the valley there’s a lot of large trees that have fallen mostly on power-lines and in some cases on properties but it’s been pretty widespread. Certainly, a lot of crops have been blown over as well.” 2nd Lieut. Jonathon Barkhouse said, with the West Nova Scotia Regiment said.

Despite the challenging circumstances many valley communities are still facing – spirits among residents and their families remain high.

“I think as time progresses everything will be worked out and everybody is just happy that they’re safe and nobody was hurt,” Rand said.