Man, woman plead guilty to firearm, drug charges in western N.B.

A 29-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man have both pleaded guilty to firearm and weapon offences in connection with a traffic stop in western New Brunswick over the summer.

New Brunswick RCMP say the traffic stop on Main Street in Perth-Andover, N.B., was conducted on July 23. Officers searched the vehicle and found a firearm, a quantity of methamphetamine and quantities of stolen mail.

READ MORE: 2 youths arrested following afternoon robbery in Dartmouth

Kathleen Paul of Tobique First Nation and Cody Michaud of Bairdsville appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Tuesday, where they pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

Paul pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction, theft of mail, possession of break-in instruments and two counts of breach of probation. She was sentenced to 106 days in jail.

Michaud pleaded guilty to obstruction, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen mail, possession of break-in instruments and breach of conditions. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 9.

Police are still looking for 20-year-old Brendan Howe of Perth-Andover in connection with the investigation. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

READ MORE: Collision between tow truck, transport truck leaves 1 dead: police

He was scheduled in court on August 27 to face charges of possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen mail and possession of break-in instruments, but failed to appear.

Howe is described as 5’4”, 132 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brendan Howe is asked to contact Woodstock RCMP or Crime Stoppers.