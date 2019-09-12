Oshawa man charged with break and enter, firearm possession in Peterborough

An Oshawa-area man faces trespassing and firearm charges following a reported break and enter in Peterborough on Wednesday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were contacted by homeowners at around 11:45 p.m. after a man allegedly tried to gain entry to a Hazlitt Street residence.

READ MORE: Cobourg man faces multiple charges of sexual assault, sexual exploitation — Port Hope police

Police later found the suspect on Oxford Street, and he allegedly fled on foot.

Officers then set up a perimeter and searched the area with a canine unit.

During the search, police received information about another reported break and enter at a Caddy Street residence.

Police responded and found a suspect walking eastbound on Euclid Avenue. The suspect again reportedly fled from police.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers arrested the suspect.

Issaac Roberts, 22, was charged with multiple offences, including trespassing, firearm possession, attempted break and enter and cocaine possession.

Roberts was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Thursday.

WATCH: Firearms found on suspect following manhunt north of Port Hope