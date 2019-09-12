Cobourg man faces multiple charges of sexual assault, sexual exploitation: Port Hope police

An investigation by Port Hope police has led to multiple sex-related charges being laid against a Cobourg man.

The Port Hope Police Service said Thursday that an investigation was launched last month after officers received a complaint detailing allegations against the accused.

Investigators say the reported incidents date back to 2017 and 2018.

Police allege there were several encounters of a “sexual nature” between the victim and the suspect during that time.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest was made on Thursday.

Carlos Eduardo Sarmiento, also known as Antonio Sarmiento, was charged with seven counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg next month.

Police are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Hope police criminal investigations unit at 905-885-8123 ext. 222.

