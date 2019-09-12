Battleground B.C.: Where in the province the federal party leaders are visiting

British Columbia is expected to be a focal point during the federal election campaign as all four parties are confident in their abilities to win seats in the province.

There are also regional battles unfolding across B.C.

The Liberals are in tough to keep seats in Metro Vancouver they won from the Conservative Party four years ago. Those seats include Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam, Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge, West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, Cloverdale-Langley City, and Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon.

On the flip side, the Conservatives are trying to hold off the Liberals in B.C. Interior. The Grits are primarily focused on Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.

In the Vancouver/Burnaby/Surrey area, the Liberals, NDP and in some cases the Conservatives are battling over seats. That includes a focus on the NDP-held riding of Vancouver Kingsway and the Liberal-held ridings of Vancouver South, South Surrey-White Rock, Steveston-Richmond East, and Surrey Newton.

Vancouver Island offers up intense battles between the Greens and the NDP, with the Liberals and Conservatives looking to make inroads. The NDP won six of the seven island seats a year ago but the Greens picked one up in the byelection and are eyeing more. The Conservatives will focus on the northern part of the island, while the Liberals will look to add around Victoria.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South) and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May (Saanich-Gulf Islands) are running in B.C.

Here is where the leaders have been in the province. This list will be updated through the campaign.

Justin Trudeau, Liberal leader

Day 1: Trudeau kicked off the Liberal campaign in Vancouver Kingsway with local candidate Tamara Taggart. The party’s campaign plane was damaged in Victoria after the media bus damaged one of the wings.

Day 2: Trudeau started the day with a housing announcement in Esquimalt alongside Capital Regional District Liberal candidates. Trudeau then went to Kamloops for an event with Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo candidate Terry Lake.

Andrew Scheer, Conservative leader

Has not come to B.C. yet

Jagmeet Singh, NDP leader

Has not come to B.C. yet

Elizabeth May, Green Party leader

Day 1: Kicked off the election campaign in Victoria with Vancouver Island candidates and some other Green Party candidates from across the country.