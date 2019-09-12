Here’s how HRM residents can get rid of their debris, tree branches post-Dorian

Over the next two weeks, garbage pickup on the Halifax peninsula will include a full collection of garbage, organics and recycling in the aftermath of hurricane Dorian.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) says residents can put double the number of garbage bags at the curb due to the skipped pickup date for collection that was scheduled on Sept. 9.

As Dorian made landfall on Saturday, the winds caused damage, uprooting trees, blowing off part of a roof and causing a construction crane to collapse.

WATCH: Video captures moment crane collapses in downtown Halifax during storm

Some of the trees in people’s yards and on private properties were also uprooted or damaged.

As a result, the HRM is asking residents to get rid of the debris and branches based on the following guideline and to place them at the curb as normal.

“Branches should be tied in armload-sized bundles to a maximum of 10 bundles for collection day [Sept. 16]. No bundle can exceed 34 kilograms (75 pounds), and no individual piece can be more than four feet long (1.2 metres) or larger than eight inches (0.2 metres) in diameter,” the HRM guideline reads.

HRM said the service is free of charge.

READ MORE: Rural N.S. residents providing support to each other in Dorian aftermath

“Bundle as much of the smaller pieces together as you can and put them on the curb and we’ll take those, but you’re responsible for anything bigger than that,” said city spokesperson Brendan Elliot.

According to the HRM, any materials larger than the bundles outlined in its guideline should be delivered to Halifax Construction and Debris Recycling Ltd. locations at 16 Mills Dr. in Goodwood or 188 Ross Rd. in Westphal.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia Power restores service to about 85 per cent of customers

Elliot said there is a fee charged by these private service providers as they are not run by the municipality.

“If the bundle is more than [four feet long (1.2 metres) or larger than eight inches (0.2 metres) in diameter], then we won’t accept it on garbage day,” the HRM said.

For all other residents who receive Monday collection and live outside the Halifax peninsula, the collection schedule remains the same.