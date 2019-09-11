Strathcona RCMP officer charged with assault after off-duty altercation

A 35-year-old constable with the Strathcona RCMP detachment was charged with assault last week following an investigation into an off-duty incident.

Matthew Howson was charged on Sept. 6, RCMP said.

In a news release on Wednesday, RCMP said he “entered into an altercation at his residence with a member of the public while he was off duty” on Aug. 31.

The incident was investigated, RCMP said, and the assault charge laid.

The 10-year RCMP member was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.

“He is currently off duty and his duty status is under review but has yet to be released,” RCMP said.

The detachment said his status would be reviewed again “once the criminal charges have been resolved.”