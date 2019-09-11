View Full Results
Education
September 11, 2019 5:49 pm

Honoré Mercier Elementary School students mark 9/11 anniversary with ceremony

By and Global News

WATCH: Some elementary school students in St-Leonard received a history lesson of sorts on Wednesday, when they learned about the terror attacks that killed nearly three thousand people in New York City 18-years ago. For most of the kids, this was the first time they had ever seen the footage of the twin towers coming down. Global's Elysia Bryan-Baynes has more.

A A

Students at a St. Leonard school marked the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City with a ceremony Wednesday morning.

Several Grade 5 and 6 students at Honoré Mercier Elementary School who attended the ceremony only learned about the horrors of 9/11 a few days before the event.

“Today my mom told me more about it,” said Alessia Biunno.

Others, like Aldo Masella, had heard the stories and sought out more information.

Story continues below

“I started reading lots of books, documentaries, old newspapers from 9/11. It scarred me for life. I wasn’t born in 2001, never seen it, but it still scarred me. A lot,” said Masella.

READ MORE: Firefighter’s remains laid to rest 18 years after 9/11, but many still unidentified

The moment was, however, an opportunity to learn together.

“I personally got really freaked out because I didn’t want anything to happen here,” said Liana Spiratos.

“Seeing everybody losing people in their family, it just scared me and broke my heart because I felt for them. It wasn’t right.”

Vince Lacroce, a spiritual community adviser at the school, said this event gives students an opportunity to learn that we can do and be better. “The actions of few don’t represent the many,” Lacroce said.

“I hope that a lot of them understand that.”

Frank Caracciolo, a teacher in New York on that tragic day who now works for the English Montreal school board, also attended the ceremony.

READ MORE: Scott Thompson — 18 years later, what have we learned from 9/11?

“Eighteen years later, what stands out most is how the people came together to help each other,” Caracciolo said. “I guess I need to remember that part. It’s what I like to talk about mostly.”

Students also remembered those who rushed to the scene and the conditions they faced. They had a chance to speak via Skype to Bill Spade, a firefighter. Spade and his 11 colleagues responded to the North Tower following the attacks. While Spade managed to escape, his fellow firefighters died when the towers collapsed.

After listening to the painful memories, it’s not the fear or the death or even the magnitude of the destruction that stood out most for some.

“That was a lot of bravery,” reacted Biunno.

Students and staff also wrote messages and drawings representing peace that will later be mailed to the United Nations and fire departments in New York City as well as fire departments in Montreal.

WATCH: New York City ferries move en masse in 9/11 commemoration ceremony

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
9-11
9/ tributes
9/11 Memorial
Honoré Mercier Elementary School
New York City
New York September 11 attacks
Quebec education
September
September attacks
Twin Tower attacks

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.