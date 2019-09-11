Charges laid against Lethbridge man in $95K drug seizure

Lethbridge police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a significant drug seizure.
Police say $95,000 worth of methamphetamine, carfentanil and cocaine was seized from a west-side home last week following a short-term investigation into drug trafficking activity.
READ MORE: Lethbridge police seize 13 firearms from west side home
Police say the seizure took place on Sept. 6 after officers conducted a targeted traffic stop on a Dodge Caravan.
Police said they searched the vehicle and confiscated drugs, drug paraphernalia, $755 in cash and a pair of homemade brass knuckles.
Following the vehicle search, Lethbridge police searched the home, seizing large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and carfentanil, along with counterfeit currency, stolen clothing and a 12-gauge shotgun,” police said Wednesday.
READ MORE: $118K worth of drugs seized from southern Alberta home, vehicle: ALERT
Armande John Good Rider, 22, faces several charges including three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.
Good Rider remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.