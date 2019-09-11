View Full Results
Canada
September 11, 2019 5:37 pm
Updated: September 11, 2019 5:38 pm

Charges laid against Lethbridge man in $95K drug seizure

By Community Relations Coordinator/Videographer  Global News

Lethbridge Police Service arrest man after drug seizure, Sept. 6.

Global News
Lethbridge police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a significant drug seizure.

Police say $95,000 worth of methamphetamine, carfentanil and cocaine was seized from a west-side home last week following a short-term investigation into drug trafficking activity.

Police say the seizure took place on Sept. 6 after officers conducted a targeted traffic stop on a Dodge Caravan.

Police said they searched the vehicle and confiscated drugs, drug paraphernalia, $755 in cash and a pair of homemade brass knuckles.

Following the vehicle search, Lethbridge police searched the home, seizing large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and carfentanil, along with counterfeit currency, stolen clothing and a 12-gauge shotgun,” police said Wednesday.

Armande John Good Rider, 22, faces several charges including three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.

Good Rider remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12.

