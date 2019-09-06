Lethbridge police seize 13 firearms from west side home

A total of 13 firearms and a significant amount of drugs were seized from a west side home by the Lethbridge Police Service Priority Crime Unit on Thursday.

Police say evidence of a bike chop shop was also found in the residence, containing several previously reported stolen bikes and bike parts.

READ MORE: $118K worth of drugs seized from southern Alberta home, vehicle: ALERT

Police say the seizure took place Sept. 5 following a search warrant and investigation on a residence in the 500 block of Columbia Blvd. West.

The investigation began two days earlier on Sept. 3, after a 29-year-old man was arrested on outstanding warrants.

The man was found to have 33 grams of methamphetamine in his possession along with a small amount of carfentanil at the time of the arrest.

Police then executed a search of the man’s home, later charging three people.

WATCH BELOW: (June 2019) Lethbridge man sentenced to 2 years in $1M drug bust case

Adam Richard Filipcic, 29, has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, one count of possession of proceeds of crime and four counts of trafficking firearms.

Albert Henry Curtis, 57, has been charged with five counts of failing to report lost or stolen firearms.

Barbara-Rose Eileen Christensen, 24, has been charged with five counts of trafficking firearms and five counts of unauthorized possession of firearms.

All three have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court later in September.