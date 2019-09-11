View Full Results
September 11, 2019 5:30 pm

Man dead in single-vehicle crash on Little Saskatchewan First Nation

By Online Journalist  Global News
File / Global News
A man is dead after a single-vehicle off-road collision on Little Saskatchewan First Nation.

Gypsumville RCMP said they were called to Keewatin Road in the community, which is near Lake St. Martin, just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Little Saskatchewan First Nation, apparently failed to navigate a turn and crashed, police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. RCMP continue to investigate.

