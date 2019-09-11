Man dead in single-vehicle crash on Little Saskatchewan First Nation

A man is dead after a single-vehicle off-road collision on Little Saskatchewan First Nation.

Gypsumville RCMP said they were called to Keewatin Road in the community, which is near Lake St. Martin, just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Little Saskatchewan First Nation, apparently failed to navigate a turn and crashed, police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. RCMP continue to investigate.

Today at 6:55am, Gypsumville #rcmpmb responded to an off road vehicle collision on Little Saskatchewan First Nation. A 24yo male was travelling on Keewatin Rd late last night, when he failed to navigate a turn & crashed. He was pronounced deceased on scene. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 11, 2019

