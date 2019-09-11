Rash of tire, rim thefts reported at Aldershot GO station: Halton police

Halton police are investigating a number of reported thefts involving vehicle tires and rims at the Aldershot GO station.

Investigators say there have been at least five incidents in the past month in which vehicles had been tampered with in the station’s parking lot.

A photo posted on Reddit from user phirleh, taken Tuesday around 6 p.m., shows a black 4×4 Chevy Silverado with all of its wheels removed.

Halton police later confirmed to Global News there were four other theft reports of a similar nature — two in the north parking lot from Sept. 3 and 4, respectively, and two in the south parking lot on Aug. 21 and 29.

In all of the reported incidents, police say the rims and tires were taken with the vehicles left on blocks.

Halton police are investigating the reported thefts, however no arrests have been made and there is no suspect description available.

