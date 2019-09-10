Suspect demands money from victim using fake handgun: Brantford police

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who tried to rob another man with a replica handgun near a Brantford high school.

Brantford police say they were called to an area around Colborne Street and Kiwanis Way area around 1:30 p.m on Tuesday, after it was alleged a 20-year-old was approached by the armed suspect who demanded money.

The victim was able to escape and contact police. The accused was arrested a short time later with a replica handgun in his possession.

Police have laid a number of charges including attempted robbery.

Pauline Johnson Collegiate was briefly placed in a hold and secure, but it has since been lifted, police say.

