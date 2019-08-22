Police arrest drug-impaired driver going wrong way on Highway 403 near Brantford

A 19-year-old from London has been arrested after driving his car the wrong way on Highway 403 near Brantford on Wednesday night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they got a call from a civilian who saw the vehicle travelling eastbound in a westbound lane near Bishopsgate Road in Brant County around 11:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Cyclist in critical condition after colliding with vehicle in southwest London

After stopping the driver, officers say they believe he was under the influence of drugs and was subsequently arrested.

The driver, Andres Toth, is facing operation while impaired by a drug, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, according to OPP.

The accused faces fines, jail time, and a driving prohibition.

WATCH: Police release video of Brampton woman allegedly driving the wrong way, impaired, down Hwy. 407