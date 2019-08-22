Police arrest drug-impaired driver going wrong way on Highway 403 near Brantford
A 19-year-old from London has been arrested after driving his car the wrong way on Highway 403 near Brantford on Wednesday night.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they got a call from a civilian who saw the vehicle travelling eastbound in a westbound lane near Bishopsgate Road in Brant County around 11:15 p.m.
After stopping the driver, officers say they believe he was under the influence of drugs and was subsequently arrested.
The driver, Andres Toth, is facing operation while impaired by a drug, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, according to OPP.
The accused faces fines, jail time, and a driving prohibition.
