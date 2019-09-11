View Full Results
September 11, 2019 2:08 pm
Updated: September 11, 2019 2:17 pm

Father injured in single-vehicle crash with children near Nanticoke dies in hospital: OPP

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

OPP have identified the man who died following a car crash in Haldimand County in late August.

Ontario Provincial Police have revealed the identity of the father of two who died on Tuesday after a single-vehicle collision in Haldimand County last month.

Technical collision investigators say the vehicle “left the roadway and rolled into a pond, landing on its roof” near Nanticoke on Haldimand Road 3 on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The father, who was driving the vehicle, was sent to hospital with serious injuries after he was pulled from the vehicle by family members who were following in another car and other motorists who stopped to help.

An eight-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl — the children of the deceased driver — were pulled from the car without injury.

The crash closed Haldimand Road 3 between Highway 6 and Haldimand Road 70 for nine hours for cleanup and an investigation.

OPP say the deceased is 38-year-old Jesse Milner of Woodstock, Ont.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to reach out to 1-888-310-1122.

