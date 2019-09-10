Transport truck driver charged in fatal 401 pile-up east of Belleville

The driver of a transport truck involved in a fatal seven-car pileup on Highway 401 near Belleville earlier this summer has been charged.

On July 12, seven vehicles, including one transport truck, collided on Highway 401 between Shannonville Road and Marysville Road in Tyendinaga Township.

The collision killed one 29-year-old Lennox and Addington woman. Three other people were sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for a significant amount of time as a result of the investigation.

OPP have been investigating the cause of the collision for the last several months, but on Sept. 8, Lennox and Addington OPP, with the help of Montreal Police, arrested 40-year-old Gurwinder Ghuman of Montreal and charged him with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Ghuman was held overnight for a bail hearing on Sep. 9, where he was released on bail.

