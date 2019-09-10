View Full Results
Canada
September 10, 2019 2:17 pm
Updated: September 10, 2019 2:18 pm

Man dies in east-end Toronto construction site accident

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Scene of the east-end Toronto construction where a man has died in an accident Tuesday.

Andrew Collins/Global News
Toronto police say a man is dead after an industrial accident in city’s east end Monday Afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call at a construction site at around 1:07 p.m. in the area of McCowan Road and Bushby Drive, near Scarborough Town Centre.

Toronto Paramedics arrived on scene and found a man injured. A spokesperson said he was pronounced dead on scene.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour was called in to investigate.

