Man dies in east-end Toronto construction site accident
Toronto police say a man is dead after an industrial accident in city’s east end Monday Afternoon.
Police said officers responded to a call at a construction site at around 1:07 p.m. in the area of McCowan Road and Bushby Drive, near Scarborough Town Centre.
Toronto Paramedics arrived on scene and found a man injured. A spokesperson said he was pronounced dead on scene.
The Ontario Ministry of Labour was called in to investigate.
