Marie Montpetit won’t run for Quebec Liberal leadership, announces support for Dominique Anglade

As the Quebec Liberals are tasked with selecting the next leader for their party, Maurice-Richard MNA Marie Montpetit is throwing her support behind Dominique Anglade.

Montpetit announced on Tuesday she is not interested in running for the position and will instead back the Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne MNA for the party’s top job. She described Anglade as an amazing colleague and woman.

“She’s a mother, she’s a woman and she’s a leader,” said Montpetit. “So it’s going to be fantastic to support her and to work with her for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party.”

READ MORE: Dominique Anglade officially launches campaign for Quebec Liberal Party leadership

Rumours circulated for months that Anglade would vie to succeed former premier Philippe Couillard, who stepped down last October following the party’s worst electoral defeat. In June, she officially launched her campaign.

The former economy minister is the first woman in the party’s 150-year history to run for leader. She would also be the first woman to lead it if she is chosen.

For her part, Anglade said she was grateful to have Montpetit’s support. She called her an engaged member of the party and described her as part of a “new generation of leaders.”

“She comes with a very impressive background in terms of the party itself,” said Anglade.

READ MORE: Dominique Anglade denies rumours she’s mobilizing to lead Quebec Liberals

With Montpetit’s well wishes, Anglade now has the support of eight Liberal MNAs, including Kathleen Weil and Carlos Leitao.

While Anglade is the first party member to throw her hat into the ring, there is still time for other candidates to come forward. Liberal MNAs Gaétan Barrette and Marwah Rizqy have also expressed interest.

The official leadership race will officially kick off in Sherbrooke in November. The party is expected to have a new leader by May 2020.

WATCH BELOW: MNA Dominique Anglade’s political future as the official opposition

— With files from The Canadian Press