Dominique Anglade officially launches campaign for Quebec Liberal Party leadership

Dominique Anglade officially launched her campaign for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Thursday morning in Shawinigan.

“We have a huge job to do over the next few months,” she said.

“We must regain our pride in being a member of the Liberal Party.”

News had been circulating for several days that the Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne MNA would vie to succeed former premier Philippe Couillard, who resigned following the party’s worst electoral defeat last October.

She is the first woman in the party’s 150-year history to put her name down for the top job. If selected, she would also be the first woman to lead the party.

Anglade said she wants the party to “reconnect with Quebec.”

Until the fall, she will head on a consultation tour of the province to meet party members and supporters.

She said she wants to be “the candidate of all regions of Quebec.”

MNAs Hélène David, Kathleen Weil, Monique Sauvé, David Birnbaum, Carlos Leitao, Saul Polo and Frantz Benjamin have already indicated their support for Anglade’s candidacy.

Other leadership candidates?

Former health minister Gaétan Barrette said he isn’t quite ready to throw his hat into the ring.

In a telephone interview on Wednesday, he noted that he could not count on the support of his fellow MNAs but that he’s not quite ready to launch a campaign.

The Lapinière MNA says he will take all the time necessary before announcing his intentions.

Other Liberal members who have shown interest in the position — but have yet to announce their plans — include Marwah Rizqy (Saint-Laurent) and Marie Montpetit (Maurice-Richard).

The party is expected to have a new leader by May 2020.