Federal election campaign will begin on Wednesday

The Canadian federal election will get underway on Wednesday.

Global News has confirmed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to ask Governor General Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament and issue the writs required to hold elections in each of Canada’s 338 ridings.

The deadline for Trudeau to make that request was this coming Sunday.

This news means Canadians will see a campaign lasting five and a half weeks – a far cry from the last federal election in 2015, which ran for a record 78 days.

The election will then be held on Oct. 21.

More to come.