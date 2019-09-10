2 suspects wanted in human trafficking investigation may be in GTHA: Niagara police

Niagara police have released photos of two suspects wanted in a human trafficking investigation.

The investigation began in July 2018 following a traffic stop in St. Catharines in which police say a man stopped by officers fled the scene. Police also allege the suspect committed a number of crimes, and a warrant was later issued for his arrest.

Then, in January 2019, police say the same man was identified as a suspect in a human trafficking investigation involving a girl under the age of 16. A second man was also identified as a suspect in the investigation.

Police believe both men initially fled the country but have since returned and could be anywhere in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

Moaid Mohamed, 23, and Ibrahim Muhamed Suliman, 25, are now wanted on several charges.

Media Release: Wanted – NRPS Appealing to Public to Assist in Locating Wanted Men – https://t.co/svQoB1Ryrg pic.twitter.com/gy8eJ8E35n — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 10, 2019