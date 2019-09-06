Ottawa approves moving two Marineland beluga whales to Spanish facility

Two beluga whales at Marineland will be moved to a Spanish facility that the federal government says is better equipped to look after them.

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says he approved the permits for the move under a new law that bans the imports and exports of live whales, dolphins and porpoises.

Wilkinson says the move is in the best interest of the whales.

Vancouver Aquarium parent company Ocean Wise owns the whales and says they will be studied for research purposes at the new facility.

Marineland says it will work with other facilities to relocate more of its whales in the future.

The Niagara Falls, Ont. tourist attraction says it meets or exceeds the highest internationally recognized standards of care for its whales.

