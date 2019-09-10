Builder thinks lightning had ‘impact’ on LRT radio shutdown: City of Ottawa

The builder of Ottawa’s Confederation Line believes a lightning storm last week is indeed connected to why three underground, LRT radio transmitters unexpectedly turned off in the early hours of Sept. 4, leading to a nearly 10-hour service disruption along the line’s western arm, according to the city’s general manager of transportation services.

A week later, however, the Rideau Transit Group (RTG) is still trying to confirm the “root cause” of the radio shutdown, the finance and economic development committee heard Tuesday.

“I can tell you that RTG believes very strongly that the lightning storm did have an impact,” John Manager, head of OC Transpo, told councillors at city hall, in response to a question from Coun. Shawn Menard. “We are zeroing in on root cause … we need to give them time to go through root cause, on what exactly has occurred.

“As soon as we can share that information we will.”

READ MORE: ‘Root cause’ of LRT radio shutdown still unknown but won’t affect launch date, OC Transpo says

Radio transmitters are installed from end to end along the 12.5km rail line and they send signals to the LRT’s “master computer” to transmit the trains’ exact locations, when they’re in operation. When those signals aren’t being sent or if there’s an issue with the radio units, the trains “default to stop,” Manconi explained last week.

When two trains were deployed around 4 a.m. on Sept. 4, they paused just west of the underground Rideau LRT station, according to the city. It took the city hours to discover that three radio units, located in the underground LRT tunnel, had “tripped to the off position” around 3 a.m.

During a briefing with media about the shutdown the next day, Manconi said it’s possible the issue was related to the weather – there was a thunderstorm overnight last Tuesday. On Thursday, however, Manconi said it didn’t appear the three radio units were damaged or hit by lightning.

Asked about this after FEDCO’s meeting, he said RTG has since reviewed camera footage that supports their suspicion about lightning.

WATCH (Aug. 23, 2019): Politicians, media ride LRT trains ahead of Confederation Line’s handover to city



The east-west Confederation Line is not yet carrying riders; it’s scheduled to open to the public on Saturday.

Because of the unexpected shutdown and how the response played out, Manconi told reporters that crews would now monitor a data logger that tracks alarms on the LRT system 24/7, instead of intermittently.

The transportation manager underscored that the trains and the LRT computer system “worked the way they’re intended to do” in this kind of scenario.

READ MORE: Riding the LRT 101: What Ottawans need to know when the Confederation Line launches

To OC Transpo’s knowledge, the radio transmitters never tripped during testing and commissioning of the train and this issue is not part of the “minor deficiencies” the city is tracking after officially getting the keys to the $2.1-billion light-rail line on Aug. 30, Manconi said last week.

Last Wednesday, service was disrupted between Tunney’s Pasture, the line’s western endpoint, and Hurdman Station – representing nine of the line’s 13 stations – until around 2 p.m.

Service between Hurdman and Blair stations, along the eastern arm, remained unaffected.