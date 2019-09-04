Radio problems shut down Confederation Line on Wednesday, City of Ottawa confirms

Part of the Confederation Line shut down on Wednesday, just a week and a half before the long-delayed light-rail system is scheduled to open to riders.

In a brief statement, the City of Ottawa said “three radio units that are part of the control system needed to be reset,” and this brought the LRT trains to a stop until 2 p.m.

“Three trains stopped in the [underground] tunnel as per protocols,” said the statement, attributed to the city’s director of transit operations, Troy Charter.

“Two of them were taken to Tunney’s Pasture and one returned to operations in the east end until radios were reset.”

WATCH (Aug. 23, 2019): Politicians, media ride LRT trains ahead of Confederation Line’s handover to city

CTV Ottawa first reported the LRT glitch late on Wednesday afternoon, saying trains hadn’t been running between Lees Station and Tunney’s Pasture. Those represent eight of the system’s 13 stops.

Global News has asked the city to confirm at what time the problems began and why the three radios needed to be reset.

The $2.1-billion Confederation Line is scheduled to open to riders on Sept. 14. Charter said OC Transpo “continues to work towards” that launch date.

READ MORE: City of Ottawa now has control of Confederation LRT line: memo

The city announced Tuesday that it had officially taken over the Confederation Line from the Rideau Transit Group, the consortium who built the east-west LRT system.

Once open, the 12.5-kilometre Confederation Line will transport riders from Blair Station in the east end to Tunney’s Pasture west of the downtown core. The trains will run underground in the downtown area for two-and-half kilometres.

The handover of the Confederation Line occurred more than 15 months after the original due date in spring 2018.