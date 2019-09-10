Halifax teen faces multiple charges after alleged arson on McIntosh Street

A teenager arrested after a house fire on McIntosh Street on Monday now faces charges including arson and possession of explosive devices.

Halifax Regional Police announced the charges in a press release on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, as well as police, responded the reports of a fire at a home on McIntosh Street at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday.

While battling the blaze, officials were informed by a dispatcher that there could be chemicals in the home. This led to Halifax fire officials calling in their hazardous material teams.

The fire was quickly put out but Halifax police say their preliminary investigation “provided concerns for public safety” as incendiary devices were found on the property.

The youth — who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — was arrested a short time later.

The teenager is set to appear in Halifax Youth Court on Tuesday to face the following charges:

Possession of explosive devices

Mischief

Arson with disregard to human life

Arson causing damage to property