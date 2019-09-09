No injuries reported after house fire on McIntosh Street: Halifax fire officials

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says there are no injuries after a house fire on McIntosh Street on Monday.

Deputy fire chief Dave Meldrum told Global News emergency units were dispatched to a home on McIntosh Street at approximately 10 a.m. after receiving reports of a room on fire.

When firefighters arrived, officials say they found smoke venting quickly from the first floor of the single-family home.

While battling the blaze, officials were informed by a dispatcher that there could be chemicals in the home. This led to Halifax fire officials calling in their hazardous material teams.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire, but investigators found small quantities of undisclosed chemicals at the scene.

Meldrum says that none of the chemicals is considered hazardous.

The deputy fire chief says the fire is now out and that no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.