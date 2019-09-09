Canada
September 9, 2019 10:06 am

Historic general store in Petite Riviere, N.S., damaged after generator fire

The fire damaged both the Petite Riviere General Store and an apartment above the business, the Canadian Red Cross says.

A woman has been displaced after a fire damaged a historic general store and an apartment in Petite Riviere, N.S., on Monday.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was started at approximately 2 a.m. by a generator that was running due to a power outage in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

The fire damaged the Petite Riviere General Store, located on Highway 331, along with an apartment located above the store.

The woman, who is the tenant of the apartment, has been displaced, and the Canadian Red Cross says its volunteers are assisting her with emergency purchases, including clothing and food.

She is reportedly staying with friends for now.

There were no injuries associated with the fire, and the Canadian Red Cross says the building is less than 100 metres from the Petite Riviere Volunteer Fire Department, whose members responded along with a half-dozen neighbouring fire departments.

