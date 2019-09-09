N.B. RCMP investigating more than 30 structure fires in Campbellton area since 2018

New Brunswick RCMP say they are investigating more than 30 structure fires that have occurred in the Campbellton area since the beginning of 2018.

Police say the fires have been spread throughout several communities, including Campbellton, Val d’Amour, Eel River Crossing and Dalhousie.

More than 20 of the fires have been deemed suspicious or deliberately set.

Police say that in several cases, officers and fire officials have not been able to conclusively determine the cause of the fires.

The Mounties say most of the fires have happened during the overnight hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The fires have involved homes, residential and commercial garages and other structures.

No injuries have been reported in connection with any of the incidents.

Police say the most recent fire being investigated occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 21, 2019 at a commercial building on Water Street in Campbellton.

The investigation into the cause of that fire is ongoing but has been determined to be suspicious in nature.

“We want residents to know that the RCMP is working to identify those responsible for these fires,” said Sgt. François Côté of the Campbellton RCMP.

“We are working closely with the New Brunswick Office of the Fire Marshal to investigate these fires, both individually and looking at any potential similarities between them. We also need the public’s help, as residents are the eyes and ears of their community and play a very important role in helping to solve crime.”

Police are asking anyone with information about any of the fires or about those who may be responsible to contact RCMP at 506-789-6000.