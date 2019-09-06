14 kilograms of meth, prohibited weapons seized as part of August drug raids in N.B.: RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP say they seized more than 14 kilograms of meth as the result of a series of raids across New Brunswick last month.

Eight people between the ages of 17 and 49 were arrested in connection with the five searches carried out on Aug. 28, police say.

The search warrants were executed at residences on Dominion Street, Donovan Terrace and Lester Avenue in Moncton, as well on Homestead Road in Steeves Mountain and Cedar Circle in Douglas.

Police seized approximately 14.5 kilograms of what is believed to be crystal meth, approximately 880 grams of what is believed to cocaine and unspecified quantities of marijuana and prescription pills.

An undisclosed amount of Canadian money, four prohibited firearms, three restricted firearms and four non-restricted firearms were also seized, police say.

Police say steel fortifications and an undisclosed number of knives, swords, crossbows, tasers and bear spray were also found and seized.

Jesse Todd Logue, 26, has been charged with five counts related to firearms and two counts related to drug trafficking.

A 25-year-old man from Moncton, a 29-year-old man from Riverview, and a 20-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man are set to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on undisclosed charges.

Three people who were initially arrested were questioned and have since been released.