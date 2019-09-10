18-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Waycobah, N.S.

An 18-year-old woman was charged with attempted murder on Sept. 5 following two reported incidents in August, according to police.

Inverness County RCMP say officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man being chased by two other men on Portage Road in Waycobah at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 25.

More 911 calls were received that same day reporting a hit-and-run on Highway 105, police say.

Since then, police say they have determined the alleged hit-and-run and the reports of the man being chased are related.

Jenilee Kaitlyn Francis, 18, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and obstruction.

She was held in custody overnight and was taken to Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Sept. 6. Francis was released by the courts on Tuesday on strict conditions.

Police have also arrested two men in connection with the alleged incident in which a man was chased on Portage Road. The two accused have been charged and remanded into custody until Sept. 13.