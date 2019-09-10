Traffic
September 10, 2019 11:21 am

Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in midtown Toronto

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto Paramedics say a pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene after being hit by a vehicle in midtown Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue, at around 10 a.m for reports of a collision.

There is no information on the victim’s identity and no word if the driver remained on scene.

More to come…

