September 10, 2019 9:10 am

Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

An aerial image of the area police have taped off in North York.

Global News
Toronto police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in North York on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Sentinel Road and Four Winds Drive near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street just before 7:45 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said a woman in her 50s was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

