Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

Toronto police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in North York on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Sentinel Road and Four Winds Drive near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street just before 7:45 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said a woman in her 50s was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

COLLISION: Four Winds Drive and Sentinel Road, @TPS31Div. Pedestrian struck, police on scene. Expect delays in the area. #GO1733745 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 10, 2019