Fire crews battle blaze in south London neighbourhood Tuesday morning

London fire crews remain on scene battling a blaze in a south end neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to 204 Millbank Drive, between Stanhope Crescent and Shaftsbury Avenue, around 4:30 a.m.

As of 5:30 a.m., about six fire trucks and six police cruisers were on scene.

Fire on Millbank Dr b/w Stanhope Dr and Shaftesbury Ave appears under control. Top floor of the home looks charred. Millbank remains closed #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/7hpfwlzve7 — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) September 10, 2019

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire, but a family member tells 980 CFPL they believe everyone got out of the home safely.

Millbank Drive is closed between Stanhope Crescent and Shaftsbury Avenue as crews work on the scene.

980 CFPL will have more on the developing story.