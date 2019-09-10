Canada
September 10, 2019 5:56 am

Fire crews battle blaze in south London neighbourhood Tuesday morning

By Producer  980 CFPL

Fire crews battle a blaze along Millbank Drive in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, 2019

Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL
London fire crews remain on scene battling a blaze in a south end neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to 204 Millbank Drive, between Stanhope Crescent and Shaftsbury Avenue, around 4:30 a.m.

As of 5:30 a.m., about six fire trucks and six police cruisers were on scene.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire, but a family member tells 980 CFPL they believe everyone got out of the home safely.

Millbank Drive is closed between Stanhope Crescent and Shaftsbury Avenue as crews work on the scene.

980 CFPL will have more on the developing story.

