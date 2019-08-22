Fire crews battle blaze at east London home
City fire crews are on scene responding to a blaze at a home in east London.
Emergency personnel responded to the detached home at 45 Glenwood Avenue, between Trafalgar Street and Hamilton Road, around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Four people were inside the home at the time the fire broke out with Platoon Chief Gary Mossburger telling media at the scene one man was was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics for treatment of smoke inhalation.
The three other occupants of the home weren’t injured and neither were any of the responding fire fighters. A pet cat was also safely removed from the home.
Neighbouring homes to the north and south were evacuated as a precaution.
Crews are currently searching through the home and smoke can be seen still rising from the structure.
It’s unknown what sparked the blaze and a damage estimate hasn’t been released, but Mossburger said it would be extensive as flames impacted the basement right up to the home’s attic.
– With files from Andrew Graham
