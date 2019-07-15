London fire fighters douse blaze in detached garage used by squatters

London fire crews say they extinguished a blaze in a detached garage someone was living in, just east of the downtown core.

Officials were called out by London police at 9:41 a.m. Monday to a property at 587 Queens Ave.

READ MORE: Crews battle garage fire in west London

District Chief Jeff Collins arrived on scene mere minutes later and noted flames could be seen through the window above the garage door.

“Forcible entry was required as it was a vacant building and was boarded up rather heavily,” Collins told 980 CFPL on Monday.

READ MORE: Burnaby house gutted by fire believed to be home to squatters

A neighbour told fire crews people had been living in the garage so they searched the building and did find signs of habitation, Collins said.

No one was in the structure at the time of the blaze.

Collins said the investigation into what sparked the fire is ongoing and a damage estimate hasn’t been released at this time.