Canada
March 12, 2018 7:44 am
Updated: March 12, 2018 7:47 am

Crews battle garage fire in west London

London fire crews were kept busy Sunday as an early morning blaze engulfed a garage in the west end.

Officials say they were called to a home on Britannia Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen from a distance around the property, and crews say the garage was fully involved when they arrived.

There were no reports of injuries and a damage estimate wasn’t immediately available.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

