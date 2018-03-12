Crews battle garage fire in west London
London fire crews were kept busy Sunday as an early morning blaze engulfed a garage in the west end.
Officials say they were called to a home on Britannia Avenue around 9:30 a.m.
Flames and smoke could be seen from a distance around the property, and crews say the garage was fully involved when they arrived.
There were no reports of injuries and a damage estimate wasn’t immediately available.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
