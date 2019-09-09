Vancouver police looking for high-risk offender who fled from halfway house

Vancouver police are on the lookout for a high-risk federal offender who failed to return to his halfway house on Sunday.
Taylin Francis Brent Checkosis, 26, is wanted Canada-wide.
READ MORE: Vancouver police arrest high-risk sex offender who walked away from halfway house
Police say Checkosis was serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for being an accessory after the fact for murder, assault and aggravated assault with a weapon.
He was last seen around 2:45 p.m., when he left the halfway house and allegedly said he didn’t plan to come back.
Checkosis is described as Indigenous, five-foot-10 and 160 pounds, with black-brown hair and brown eyes.
READ MORE: Vancouver police seek women who may have had contact with high-risk offender
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey athletic pants, a black baseball cap and black shoes and was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.