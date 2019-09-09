Crime
September 9, 2019 10:04 pm

Vancouver police looking for high-risk offender who fled from halfway house

By Online Journalist  Global News

Taylin Francis Brent Checkosis is wanted Canada-wide, after walking away from his halfway house on Sunday.

Vancouver police
A A

Vancouver police are on the lookout for a high-risk federal offender who failed to return to his halfway house on Sunday.

Taylin Francis Brent Checkosis, 26, is wanted Canada-wide.

READ MORE: Vancouver police arrest high-risk sex offender who walked away from halfway house

Police say Checkosis was serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for being an accessory after the fact for murder, assault and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Vancouver police

He was last seen around 2:45 p.m., when he left the halfway house and allegedly said he didn’t plan to come back.

Checkosis is described as Indigenous, five-foot-10 and 160 pounds, with black-brown hair and brown eyes.

READ MORE: Vancouver police seek women who may have had contact with high-risk offender

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey athletic pants, a black baseball cap and black shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Halfway House
high risk offender
Taylin Francis Brent Checkosis
vancouver police
VPD
walk away halfway house

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.