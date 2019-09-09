Vancouver police looking for high-risk offender who fled from halfway house

Vancouver police are on the lookout for a high-risk federal offender who failed to return to his halfway house on Sunday.

Taylin Francis Brent Checkosis, 26, is wanted Canada-wide.

Police say Checkosis was serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for being an accessory after the fact for murder, assault and aggravated assault with a weapon.

He was last seen around 2:45 p.m., when he left the halfway house and allegedly said he didn’t plan to come back.

Checkosis is described as Indigenous, five-foot-10 and 160 pounds, with black-brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey athletic pants, a black baseball cap and black shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.