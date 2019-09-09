2 suspects wanted after man allegedly pushed out wheelchair and robbed in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say investigators are looking for two suspects after a 57-year-old man in Brampton was allegedly pushed out of his wheelchair and robbed of cash.

Officers said the incident happened in the lobby of a building on McMurchy Avenue North, near Queen Street West, at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Police said in a statement released on Monday that the victim was approached by the suspects and it was then when he was allegedly pushed out of his wheelchair and assaulted.

“In the process the suspects stole a quantity of cash from the victim and fled on foot,” police added.

Assistance Sought in Identifying Robbery Suspect and Locating Wanted Man – September 9, 2019

Officers said the victim didn’t sustain any injuries during the incident.

Police identified one of the two suspects wanted in the investigation as 32-year-old Jerome Smith, who is the subject of a warrant and is wanted for robbery.

The second suspect was described by investigators as a man between 30 and 40 years old, being five-foot-eight and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.