46 dogs, puppies transported to Midland animal shelter to find new homes

Forty-six dogs and puppies arrived at a Midland animal shelter Monday morning after they were transported from Manitoba and northern Ontario.

The dogs and puppies, which are currently at the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Midland and District Animal Centre, were transported to the area to find new homes and to receive medical care that’s lacking in many isolated regions in Canada.

Before the dogs and puppies are placed up for adoption at Ontario SPCA and Humane Society animal centres, they will rest and receive any necessary care, including undergoing spay and neuter procedures.

According to the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, this year alone, over 300 animals have been transported from the north to central and southern Ontario, where there is a greater demand to adopt pets.

“The issue of dog overpopulation in northern communities is an ongoing challenge that many Canadians might not realize is happening in their own backyard,” Judi Cannon, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s partnerships and community outreach director, said in a statement.

“Resources and support are needed in the north, and everyone can play an active role in creating healthy communities for pets and people.”

The re-homing mission is part of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s program that brings awareness and action to the issue of dog overpopulation in the north.

