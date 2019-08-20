Mobile animal clinic spays and neuters dozens of animals in Peterborough

Dozens of animals were spayed and neutered during a three-day visit by mobile animal clinics in Peterborough last week.

According to the Peterborough Humane Society, during the three-day clinic, 48 animals were spayed or neutered and 42 animals received wellness examinations, all of which were provided at reduced costs.

Two mobile units were stationed at the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre from Aug. 16-18.

The clinics were a partnership between the Humane Society, the Ontario SPCA and the Humane Society’s SPCA Mobile Animal Wellness Services unit and the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society’s Mobile Wellness Unit

Shawn Morey, executive director of the Peterborough Humane Society, says the 48 animals prevent an estimated 2,000 potentially unwanted kittens and puppies.

“The Peterborough Humane Society is incredibly thankful for the support provided by our friends at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society and Niagara SPCA and Humane Society to bring mobile wellness services to our community this past weekend,” he said.

“We had over 300 inquiries for this weekend’s clinic, highlighting the need for such services in our community.”

Morey noted the clinics’ services are similar to what a new animal care centre will offer in Peterborough as fundraising continues for the $10-million project.

“This event provided us with a fantastic opportunity to engage with our community about our Capital Campaign for our new Animal Care Centre, which will include a high volume spay/neuter clinic servicing Peterborough county and beyond,” he said.

“This weekend we saw people driving from as far as two hours away to utilize the animal wellness services we offered. A huge thank-you goes to the management and staff at the Peterborough Sport & Wellness Centre for partnering with us to host this event at their location.”

The mobile units have been travelling across the province this summer in a collaborative effort to reduce pet overpopulation and reach underserved pet owners.

The OSPCA notes in Peterborough, only five per cent of pet owners who brought their pet to the mobile clinic had a regular veterinarian.

“Many people accessing these services don’t have a regular veterinarian for routine care,” stated Daryl Vaillancourt, the OSPCA’s chief, humane programs and community outreach.

“These mobile clinics ensure pets receive basic care and give us an opportunity to talk to pet owners about pet care and the importance of establishing a relationship with a local veterinarian for regular checkups.”

Added John Greer, executive director, Niagara SPCA and Humane Society: “With our mobile efforts we are able to reach into communities and provide services that they would not otherwise be able to receive, making for healthier animals and communities.”

