BC Ferries to offer beer and wine at buffet between Vancouver and Victoria

After months of internal discussion, BC Ferries has decided to add beer and wine to the Pacific Buffet menu on a trial basis, starting in late October.

An internal memo leaked in April suggested the company wanted to launch the pilot this summer to capture the busy season. The pilot includes only three vessels on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay route.

“Many of our customers have said they would like to have a glass of wine or beer with their meal while sailing with us,” Executive Director of Catering and Terminal Operations Melanie Lucia said.

“We look for ways to enhance the customer experience and are pleased to now offer these beverages in the Pacific Buffet.”

The pilot is available to consumers 19 years of age or older. There will be a limit of one drink per customer. Like other restaurants, people under the age of 19 will be welcome in the Pacific Buffet, but will not be able to order an alcoholic beverage.

“This pilot project is an initial small-scale implementation that is intended to prove the viability and scalability of providing this offering to our customers,” an internal BC Ferries memo about the pilot reads.

“This pilot approach enables the company to manage the risk of a new idea, gather feedback from employees and customers and identify any deficiencies before rolling this out to other vessels.”

This is the first time beer and wine will be offered on select sailings linking Vancouver and Victoria. BC Ferries already offers beer and wine on northern routes sailing to and from Port Hardy, Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii and Central Coast ports.