1 suspect at large following sports bar stabbing in east end: London police

London police say a suspect remains in custody and another is on the loose after three men were stabbed early Sunday morning at a sports bar in the east end.

Police say around 1:45 a.m., police and ambulance responded to a 911 call regarding stabbing at a sports bar on Dundas Street at Calgary Street.

Three men had suffered stab wounds and were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police believe the suspects then fled the area.

The London police K9 unit and handler conducted a track and located one of the suspects at the rear of a residence nearby.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

Police say another suspect is still at large, and is described as a bald man wearing a jersey-style T-shirt, khaki shorts, long black socks and black running shoes with white soles.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is urged to contact London police.