London police investigating reports of gunshots

London police have a significant presence in the area of Elm Street and Pine Street.

Officers responded just before 7 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

Few details are known, but police say they have several people in custody as they continue to probe a weapons investigation involving a long gun.

They say there is no indication that this incident is related to a weapons investigation Friday that drew a large number of police cruisers to an apartment complex on Gore Road earlier in the morning.

Elm Street is currently closed from Pine Street to Rosewood Avenue.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and are asking people to avoid the area.